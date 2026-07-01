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NJ/NY Gotham FC v Kansas City Current - 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup presented by e.l.f.Getty Images Sport
Celia Balf

Lindsey Heaps, Cat Macario and Sam Kerr return? Five keys to the NWSL's second-half restart for San Diego Wave and Racing Louisville

FEATURES
NWSL
San Diego Wave FC
Utah Royals
Washington Spirit
Gotham FC
T. Chawinga
B. Banda
S. Kerr
C. Macario
L. Heaps

The NWSL returns from its midseason break with San Diego Wave atop the table. GOAL breaks down five key storylines as the playoff race heats up.

It's been a month too long without Temwa Chawinga game-winners, Ashley Sanchez's sauciness in midfield and Emily Sonnett's goal-line clearances. The National Women's Soccer League took a four-week break for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup, and there's a lot to catch up on.

Before the league paused, the standings looked like something out of a fever dream: San Diego Wave atop the table with 25 points and Utah Royals just one point behind in second. The Wave have never advanced beyond the NWSL semifinals, and the Royals have never reached the postseason. At the bottom of the standings, Racing Louisville occupy last place with just seven points and a 2-8-1 record. Chicago Stars sit second from bottom with nine points.

Standings aside, there has also been plenty of intraleague player movement. During the past month, U.S. women's national team forward Ally Sentnor was traded to Angel City for $850,000 in intraleague transfer funds. The following week, the Kansas City Current signed Temwa Chawinga to a contract extension through 2029. Elsewhere, Boston Legacy signed Massachusetts native Lilly Reale from NJ/NY Gotham FC. On Monday, Gotham FC signed Australia international and former Chelsea forward Sam Kerr as a free agent.

From player signings and season-ending injuries to the Golden Boot race, the MVP race, expansion-city drama and more, GOAL looks at five storylines to follow as the NWSL returns from its break...

  • San Diego WaveGetty Images

    Playoff race heats up

    The second half of the NWSL season arrives with virtually every point carrying postseason implications.

    At the top of the table, San Diego Wave FC and Utah Royals have separated themselves as early NWSL Shield favorites, while Portland Thorns and the Washington Spirit remain firmly in the hunt. With eight playoff spots available, the race behind the leaders is just as compelling, as a crowded middle of the table leaves little margin for error. Historically, teams have needed somewhere in the mid-to-high 30-point range to secure a postseason berth, though this year's tightly packed standings could push that number even higher. Meanwhile, the Shield remains up for grabs, as does just about everything else once the postseason begins.

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  • Sam Kerr Australia Women 2026Getty Images

    Will the international superstars make their mark?

    It's been a waiting game to see USWNT midfielder Lindsey Heaps play for the Denver Summit. Heaps signed with the Summit ahead of the club's inaugural NWSL season, but she agreed to finish the season with Olympique Lyonnais before heading stateside. During the second half of the season, the Colorado native is expected to take the field and help the Summit push for a postseason spot. The Summit are in ninth place and, among the expansion clubs, have enjoyed a stronger debut season than fellow expansion side Boston Legacy, who sit third from bottom.

    Another big name to leave Europe for the States is USWNT forward Catarina Macario. Macario left Chelsea FC in March to return to her hometown of San Diego and play for San Diego Wave. Despite being with the club for three months, she hasn't made her NWSL debut. San Diego reportedly paid a transfer fee of around $300,000 and used the NWSL's High Impact Player rule to sign the star forward. If healthy, Macario can only help the Wave remain atop the standings.

    Another star to watch is Sam Kerr, who signed with Gotham FC as a free agent after leaving Chelsea FC. Kerr is arguably one of the best strikers in the world and returns to the NWSL after spending six seasons winning five Women's Super League titles and six domestic cups with the Blues. During her previous NWSL stint, she became the first player to win league MVP honors in consecutive seasons and set the league's single-season regular-season scoring record with 19 goals.

    If the second half of the NWSL season means a stretch of games with Heaps, Macario and Kerr all on the field, we're in for a treat.

  • Paige Monaghan Utah RoyalsGetty Images

    Can Utah stay as the team to beat?

    We're living in a world where the only two teams in the NWSL with unbeaten streaks of more than two games are Utah Royals and reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC.

    It's not the latter that's surprising. Since joining the NWSL, the Royals have never made the postseason. Their best finish came in 2018, when they narrowly missed a playoff spot by finishing fifth. In 2019, the Royals finished sixth before taking a multiyear hiatus from the NWSL. They returned in 2024 but didn't fare much better, finishing 12th in both 2024 and 2025.

    This, however, could be their year.

    There are several reasons why. For one, the roster hasn't changed much. Aside from a few additions and departures, the Royals have largely stayed the course, with players such as Cloé Lacasse and Mina Tanaka leading the attack. Lacasse and Tanaka have combined for nearly half of the team's goals this season. Then there's Kiana Palacios, who scored in back-to-back matches before the break, adding even more firepower.

    Defensively, much of Utah's success can also be attributed to goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn and defender Kate Del Fava.

    It's going to be an uphill battle for the Royals in the second half of the season, especially with just one point separating the top three teams in the standings.

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  • Jordynn DudleyGetty Images

    Rookie race

    From San Diego Wave's Lia Godfrey to Gotham FC's Jordynn Dudley, the 2026 NWSL rookie class is off to a memorable start. Last year, Gotham FC defender, and now Boston Legacy defender, Lilly Reale won the 2025 NWSL Rookie of the Year award after helping the NJ/NY club win the NWSL Championship. Names like Croix Bethune, Naomi Girma and Trinity Rodman are among the players who have won the prestigious award over the years.

    This year, the race is especially compelling because much of the Wave's success has been driven by the contributions of Godfrey, Dudinha and Trinity Byars, all of whom are younger than 25. Godfrey, who joined the Wave after a collegiate career at the University of Virginia, already has four goals and three assists in her first professional season.

    Gotham FC could also produce another Rookie of the Year winner, especially if Dudley continues her impact in attack. Dudley has worked her way into the starting lineup and has contributed two goals and two assists this season. After scoring a crucial goal in the Challenge Cup to help Gotham lift its first trophy of the year, she's well positioned for a standout second half of the season.

    There are also several other rookies who have been pivotal to their teams' success, including Kate Facasse and Kat Rader of the Houston Dash and Devin Lynch of the Denver Summit.

  • Barbra BandaGetty Images

    Can anyone stop Barbra Banda?

    Barbra Banda does a lot well, but what she does exceptionally well is score goals. The Zambia forward for the Orlando Pride has been in the NWSL for only three seasons and has already made her mark.

    It all started in 2024 when she joined the Pride and led the club to its first NWSL Championship. She scored the game-winning goal in the final to earn NWSL Championship MVP honors. The following year, she scored a team-high eight goals in 16 games before suffering a season-ending injury. This year, she's back and leading the Golden Boot race with an impressive 11 goals in 12 games. She even scored the Pride's first hat trick, finding the net three times against Utah Royals on May 23, 2025.

    Banda, when healthy, is nearly impossible to dispossess and even harder to slow down when she's dribbling at full speed. She's also almost always in the right position at the right time, and if the Pride have any hope of another successful season, it rests largely on Banda's shoulders.