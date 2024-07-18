Lille issued a startling threat to Man Utd-bound Leny Yoro if 18-year-old didn't accept £52m move to Old Trafford

(C)Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeLille issued a startling threat to Man Utd-bound Leny Yoro if 18-year-old didn't accept £52m move to Old TraffordLilleManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueLigue 1Lille reportedly issued a startling threat to Leny Yoro before the 18-year-old to agreed to join Manchester United.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowYoro set to sign for the Red DevilsPlayer's preferred choice was Real MadridLos Blancos refused to match Lille's demandsArticle continues below