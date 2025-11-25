Liga MX Apertura 2025 playoffs preview: Are Toluca on course for back-to-back titles?

Tijuana, Juárez, Pachuca, and Pumas battled for the final two postseason spots, but the decisive matchup only reinforced the existing hierarchy. Juárez earned its first-ever Liguilla berth by beating Pachuca - though the Bravos were already eighth in the table - adding to the belief that the Play-In has created more fatigue than competitive balance. This will be the final tournament using the format before the league returns to a traditional top-eight qualification system in Clausura 2026.

With the bracket set, the quarterfinals begin Wednesday, Nov. 26: FC Juárez vs. Toluca, Rayados vs. América, Tijuana vs. Tigres. On Thursday, Nov. 27, Chivas vs. Cruz Azul closes the first legs.

The second legs follow on Saturday, Nov. 29, before Cruz Azul vs. Chivas wraps the round on Sunday, Nov. 30.