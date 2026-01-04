Liam Rosenior set to be named new Chelsea manager in time for derby clash with former club Fulham after flying to London for final contract negotiations

Not long after Maresca was let go by Chelsea, Rosenior was quickly installed as the frontrunner for the vacant role, partly because both Strasbourg and the west London outfit are owned by BlueCo. When pressed on the Stamford Bridge links, the ex-Fulham man dismissed the matter as pure "speculation", while saying he was focused on his side's Ligue 1 clash with Nice this weekend.

He told reporters, "I'm going to talk about Nice because that's my job. There's a lot of noise, a lot of speculation, but as a coach, if you get involved in that, you fail. My job is here, I love this club. No, I haven't spoken to the players about it. There's no need, they're connected and I've had a few lighthearted jokes. But we've been focused on our work. The goal is to continue creating great things here. In life, there are zero guarantees. You never know what tomorrow will bring. I'm just doing my job. There's already been speculation. I don't want to guarantee how long I'll be here, but I enjoy myself here every day. I intend to continue doing so as long as I'm here. I love this club, but I can't guarantee anything. Nobody can. I want to do my job here, it's simple. The reality today is that I am the manager of Strasbourg and I am focused on my position. There are exchanges because we are part of the same group. I'm honest, you can never control everything in life. I could say I'm going to stay here for years and then get fired."