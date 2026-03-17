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'We can't lose another defender' - Liam Rosenior fearing 'serious' Trevoh Chalobah injury blow as Chelsea defender stretchered off against PSG
Injury concerns for Chalobah
The night went from bad to worse for Chelsea as Chalobah was stretchered off with an injury late in the game after the hosts had already utilised all five of their available substitutes. The defender's departure left the Blues to navigate the final minutes with 10 men, adding physical insult to the scoreboard injury on a disappointing European evening.
Speaking after the whistle, Rosenior revealed the early diagnosis from the medical department. "Trevoh, I just asked the medical team. He's got a high ankle sprain, so I'm praying it's nothing too serious because we can't lose another defender," the manager explained.
The loss of Chalobah is particularly biting given that Chelsea were already missing two right-backs - Reece James and Malo Gust - for the clash.
- AFP
A historical collapse at the Bridge
The 3-0 loss on Tuesday cemented an 8-2 aggregate scoreline, marking the heaviest aggregate defeat in the club's history during the knockout stages of the competition. PSG were clinical from the outset, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and Senny Mayulu all finding the net to silence the home crowd.
Rosenior lamented the lack of ruthlessness compared to their French opponents. "A tough night. We knew it was a tough ask and to start the game in the manner that we did. We had the ball in the final third. you cna't make mistakes at this level. We had the ball in their box and Barcola hit one from 25 yards into the top corner. Their belief grows," Rosenior said.
Selection gambles backfire
Facing a mounting injury list, Rosenior opted to field a makeshift defence featuring Mamadou Sarr at right-back, a decision that struggled to pay dividends as individual errors allowed PSG to seize control. The manager defended his decision to trust the youth but admitted the early goal was a psychological blow and Sarr was substituted at half-time.
The Chelsea boss noted: "Mamadou, he's a very good player, but we missed our two starting right-backs. There are times when you have to put players in and you have to trust them. it took the wind out of our sails."
- AFP
Focus shifts to domestic survival
With their European journey over, Chelsea must now pivot back to the Premier League as they prepare for a visit to a historically difficult ground, where they will face Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.
The potential absence of Chalobah leaves the backline thin at a time when consistency is desperately needed to avoid a complete season collapse.
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