Liam Rosenior welcomes 'fantastic' Enzo Fernandez back into Chelsea squad for Man Utd clash

In addition to the positive news regarding the midfielder, Rosenior provided an encouraging update on Levi Colwill. The 23-year-old defender has been sidelined for the entire campaign so far due to a serious knee ligament injury sustained during pre-season. He will take the next step in his recovery by featuring for the under-21s in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Saturday.

"I'm hoping [we'll see Levi before the end of the season] as Levi is an outstanding player and a leader in the dressing room," Rosenior continued. "Levi will play some minutes with the U21s tomorrow, which is fantastic for him. When you have a long-term injury, to the extent of Levi’s injury, you need a long rehab period. I want to make sure he is 100 per cent right in terms of his match fitness before we consider him for our first team. It [the game] has not been set up especially for him, but it's something that we think is right for him in this moment."