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World Cup 2026 San Francisco Tickets Guide: Levi's Stadium schedule, fixtures & everything you need to know about World Cup 2026 venue

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If you are planning to visit Levi's Stadium for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we've got you covered!

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon, with the United States, Mexico, and Canada set to host the prestigious tournament. World champions Argentina will defend their title against 47 other teams in what promises to be the biggest World Cup in history.

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One of the venues selected to host six World Cup matches next year is Levi's Stadium, located in the heart of Santa Clara, California.

Having already hosted a few matches during the 2024 Copa America, Levi's Stadium is now gearing up for an even bigger stage. Previously, Levi's Stadium had also hosted a few games of the Copa America Centenario in 2016 and the Gold Cup final in 2017. 

Whether you're planning to attend a match during the World Cup or simply want to admire the stadium while you're in town, GOAL has you covered with everything you need to know, from where to stay and how to get around, to the best local attractions and more.

READ MORE: The most expensive World Cup 2026 tickets ranked: World Cup Final, Argentina tickets and VIP packages compared

  • FBL-WC-2026-MEXICO-CLOCK-COUNTDOWNAFP

    Which World Cup 2026 games are at Levi's Stadium?

    DateFixtureLocationTickets
    Sat Jun 13Qatar vs. Switzerland (12pm PT)Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)Tickets
    Tue Jun 16Austria vs. Jordan (9pm PT)Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)Tickets
    Fri Jun 19Türkiye vs. Paraguay (9pm PT)Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)Tickets
    Mon Jun 22Jordan vs. Algeria (8pm PT)Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)Tickets
    Thu Jun 25Paraguay vs. Australia (7pm PT)Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)Tickets
    Wed Jul 1Round of 32 (5pm PT)Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara)Tickets

    Levi's Stadium will host a total of six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including five group stage games and one Round of 32 knockout match.

  • How to buy San Francisco World Cup Tickets at Levi's Stadium?

    As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

    With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

    Here's what you need to know at a glance:

    • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
    • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
    • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

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  • Levi's Field of JeansGetty Images Entertainment

    Levi's Stadium overview

    Capacity68,500
    Year opened2014
    Tenant(s)San Francisco 49ers (NFL)
    Address4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, CA 95054, USA
    TicketsTickets

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    History of Levi's Stadium

    Levi's Stadium is one of the most popular stadiums not just in the United States but around the world. With a seating capacity of 68,500, it was constructed between 2012 and 2014 at an estimated cost of $1.3 billion.

    The first official match at Levi's Stadium was an MLS game between the San Jose Earthquakes and the Seattle Sounders, held on August 2, 2014.

    Levi's Stadium is an open-air venue and has hosted a wide range of major events since its inauguration in 2014. These include concerts by global superstars such as Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, and Beyonce. It was also the site of WrestleMania 31 in 2015 and serves as the home stadium for the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

    In addition to American football and concerts, the stadium has hosted numerous soccer matches. These include two editions of the Copa America in 2016 and 2024, the Gold Cup final in 2017, as well as several international friendlies and club fixtures.

    While Levi's Stadium is not among the 12 venues selected for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, it is set to host six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This includes five group stage games and one match from the knockout rounds.

  • San Francisco 49ers v Tampa Bay BuccaneersGetty Images Sport

    Which teams play at Levi's Stadium

    Levi's Stadium is currently home to NFL side San Francisco 49ers. 

    The USMNT is not a permanent tenant at Levi's Stadium and has only featured in two games at this stadium. Their most recent one being the 2017 Gold Cup final wherein they defeated Jamaica 2-1 to lift the title. 

  • Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ersGetty Images Sport

    How to get to Levi's Stadium

    How to get to Levi's Stadium by public transport 

    Levi's Stadium is easily accessible to fans through several public transit options. The most reliable and commonly used method is the VTA light rail. Both the Orange and Green lines stop at the Great America/Levi's Station, which is just 0.2 miles from the stadium.

    Another popular option recommended by locals is to take the Caltrain to Mountain View, then transfer to the Orange line of the VTA light rail to reach Great America Station. Additionally, ACE (Altamont Corridor Express) provides event train services to nearby stations on game days and during major events.

    ModeRoute
    TrainVTA lightrail (orange and green lines), ACE trains, Caltrain 

    How to get to Levi's Stadium by car

    Fans who prefer to travel to the stadium by car have several convenient routes to choose from. Levi's Stadium is accessible via Interstate 880, US 101, CA-87, and I-680, with Tasman Drive providing direct access to the venue.

    The stadium offers ample on-site parking, but it is strongly recommended to purchase parking passes in advance to ensure availability and a smoother experience on event days.

  • Guided tours for Levi's Stadium

    There are two types of guided tours available at Levi's Stadium: 

    Public tours

    Public tours at Levi's Stadium are offered daily except for major events, concerts or San Francisco 49ers games. Tours usually depart from the Intel Plaza in the northwest corner of the stadium, generally running from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM, with tours starting every half hour. 

    Private tours

    Private tours at Levi's Stadium need to be reserved in advance. Private tours often include surprise perks and with special access. For further enquiry and advanced booking, you can visit tours@49ers.com 

  • Places to eat and drink near Levi's Stadium

    Like most state-of-the-art stadiums around the world, Levi's Stadium offers a variety of food options for fans to enjoy before or after the game. Casual concessions feature local pizza, Mexican cuisine, and popular street eats. For a sit-down experience, Bourbon Steak & Pub, located at the stadium, is open daily for lunch and dinner.

    Curry Up Now is another fan favorite near the stadium, especially for those who enjoy Indian street food. Butter & Zeus offers unique and savory waffle sandwiches that are also worth trying.

    If you have extra time, there are several other restaurants across Santa Clara that are worth exploring. It is recommended to make reservations in advance, especially on matchdays, as the area can get busy.