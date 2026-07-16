'Levels to these games' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic tells England flops to 'look in the mirror' after World Cup defeat to 'proper team' Argentina

England’s wait for a major international trophy has been extended beyond 60 years following their semi-final defeat to Argentina in the 2026 World Cup. Despite high expectations heading into the tournament, the Three Lions once again failed to bridge the gap between being contenders and champions, falling at the penultimate hurdle as they did in 1990 and 2018.

Speaking at a panel in New York, Ibrahimovic was unforgiving in his analysis of Thomas Tuchel’s side. The former Manchester United and Barcelona forward suggested that England’s run to the semi-finals was deceptive and that they lacked the quality to compete with the world's elite on the biggest stage - even though the Three Lions were just minutes away from the final, holding a 1-0 lead until Enzo Fernandez equalized in the 85th minute, before Lautaro Martinez snatched the winner in the 92nd.