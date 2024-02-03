Leroy Sane snubs Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona in favour of signing Bayern Munich contract extension

Richard Mills
Leroy SaneGetty
Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane is reportedly set to snub transfer interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, and Barcelona in favour of a new deal at Bayern Munich.

  • Sane linked with Liverpool and Chelsea
  • Barca target out of contract in 2025
  • Winger set to sign new Bayern deal

