Sane, who has 70 caps and 14 goals for the national team, is back in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg on Friday and Slovakia three days later in Leipzig. This marks his first call-up since June. Nagelsmann acknowledged Sane's intrinsic qualities, stating: "Profile-wise, he has everything we need in that position. That's why he has this opportunity now."

The Germany coach recognised that Sane's form has improved since his initial struggles at Galatasaray. "His scoring rate and performances have improved significantly compared to the beginning, both in the Süper Lig and in the Champions League," Nagelsmann observed. However, he was quick to add a caveat: "But he still has steps to take to improve even further – both here and at the club."

Sane himself had previously discussed his relationship with Nagelsmann, telling Sky: "Julian Nagelsmann and I have a very good relationship; we get along really well and had good exchanges and discussions during the last training courses. I’m grateful to him for that. Of course, I hope that when things are going well for me again, I’ll be invited back. I want to repay that trust with my performance – he’s always supported me, and I’m grateful for that."

Sane also expressed his determination for the World Cup, saying, "The World Cup is a big goal for me – the biggest event in football. I’ll do everything I can to perform at my best and show that Julian Nagelsmann has to take me. I certainly hope we have a great tournament together."

