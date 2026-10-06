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'It was amazing' - Leny Yoro savours senior France debut as Zinedine Zidane hails Manchester United defender
Youngster enjoys memorable international bow
United centre-back Yoro marked his senior France bow with an accomplished display in a 4-1 comeback win over Belgium at the Stade de France. Handed a starting berth alongside Chelsea defender Maxence Lacroix after remaining an unused substitute across the previous three fixtures, the 20-year-old rose to the challenge. After falling behind to Dodi Lukebakio's opener, he registered a flawless record by winning all nine of his duels to successfully shackle experienced striker Romelu Lukaku.
- ABACAPRESS
Debut maker relishes landmark occasion
A steady progression through the international youth ranks culminated in an unforgettable opportunity for the gifted youngster to showcase his credentials before the Parisian crowd.
Speaking to French broadcaster Canal+ Foot after the match about a momentous night witnessed by his family, Yoro said: "Honestly, I don't think I could have asked for anything better. A home match against Belgium, with my family there. It was a really great game, too.
"Of course, we would have hoped for a clean sheet, but we got the win, so we're not going to complain. It was amazing."
Manager praises composed defensive display
The Old Trafford starlet's discipline and poise at the back laid the foundation for Les Bleus' devastating four-goal blitz in the closing stages. Reflecting on the former Lille defender's swift adaptation on his senior bow, Zidane offered glowing praise in his post-match press conference, stating: "He had a great game today. I am very happy for him. He did his role very well."
- Getty Images Sport
Unbeaten leaders maintain commanding momentum
A statement victory in Paris cements France's place at the summit of Nations League Group A with 10 points from four matches, extending their unbeaten start under Zidane. Having gained invaluable confidence during this international window, Yoro now heads back to Carrington as United navigate a relentless Premier League schedule. Translating that international composure into club form will prove vital as the young defender aims to nail down a permanent starting berth in the Red Devils' backline.
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