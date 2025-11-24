Getty Images Sport
Legendary former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos could stay in Liga MX through 2026 as Monterrey open renewal talks for the Clausura campaign
Ramos and Rayados move toward possible 2026 extension
Although talks remain in the early stages, the intention from both parties is clear: they want the partnership to continue - according to ESPN.
Ramos, who arrived in February 2025, quickly became the anchor of Rayados’ defense and one of the most high-profile signings in league history. His presence on and off the pitch has shaped Monterrey’s locker room identity, making his renewal one of the club’s key decisions heading into next year.
Sporting president José Antonio “Tato” Noriega confirmed the discussions but emphasized that the team’s competitive priorities come first.
“Of course there are conversations - that’s normal - but I’d rather not get into details because it distracts us from what matters most right now: the team,” Noriega said.
He stressed that the club must stay fully focused as they prepare for a difficult Liguilla matchup.
“This is the moment to close ranks. We’re facing a complicated rival in América. Any opponent would be tough, but América brings a different level of attention and pressure. We have to stay centered on that,” he said.
Ramos comfortable in Mexico and open to staying
The length of the proposed extension remains one of the key items under negotiation. Rayados are considering at least one more season, though no final terms have been settled. The 38-year-old has expressed feeling settled both professionally and personally in Monterrey, enjoying the challenge of Liga MX and embracing a leadership role within the squad.
Rayados value his stability and experience
Keeping Ramos would help Monterrey maintain continuity in defense. Since his arrival, he has played 23 Liga MX matches - starting all of them - and scored five goals, with only one red card.
What comes next?
With Rayados set to face América in the Apertura 2025 Quarterfinals - first leg at Estadio BBVA on Wednesday, second leg Sunday in Mexico City - formal renewal steps may be paused until after the postseason. If no agreement is reached, Ramos could become a free agent in January 2026, though both sides prefer to avoid that scenario.
