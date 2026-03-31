LEGACY: England’s boys of 1966 - when football really did 'come home'

England have been talking about 'Football Coming Home' since 1996, when indie band The Lightning Seeds joined forces with comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel to release the single ‘Three Lions’ ahead of hosting Euro ‘96. To the English, the song is a celebration of their tongue-in-cheek sense of humour and what it means to still be optimistic after decades of disappointment. To everyone else, it is a mark of English arrogance and entitlement, the sense that they somehow have ownership of the world’s most popular sport merely because they invented it.
When England made it to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and declarations of ‘It’s Coming Home’ were impossible to ignore, Croatia used it to their advantage. "We saw 'Football’s Coming Home' and thought: ‘Yeah, but you still have to play us’," recalled Ivan Rakitic. Three years later and when England lost the European Championship final to Italy at Wembley on penalties, the Azzurri’s veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci yelled into the camera: "It’s coming to Rome!"
England lost a second consecutive Euros final to Spain in 2024, leaving them with just one major trophy in their history: the World Cup won on home soil in 1966. This is the story of England’s finest hour, a triumph that came about precisely because they shed their infamous sense of arrogance and realised what it took to win...