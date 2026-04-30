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Leeds ready to make move for Japan international who played in agonising Champions League quarter-final loss to Arsenal
Engine room reinforcements targeted
According to the Daily Mail, Leeds have rekindled their interest in Morita as they look to bolster their midfield options for the 2026-27 campaign. The 30-year-old is viewed as the ideal candidate to provide experienced competition for Ethan Ampadu in the engine room. While Morita was a primary target for the Whites last summer, he chose to see out his contract at Sporting, but he is now understood to be willing to commit to the move once Leeds' top-flight safety is secured.
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Proven continental pedigree
Morita would bring significant international experience to Elland Road, having earned 40 caps and scored six goals for Japan throughout his career. His tactical reliability was a highlight of Sporting's Champions League run, which ended in an agonising quarter-final exit at the hands of Arsenal. The midfielder played the full 90 minutes during a narrow 1-0 first-leg defeat in Lisbon and featured for 77 minutes during the goalless return leg at the Emirates, proving his ability to compete against elite Premier League opposition.
Defensive options explored
Beyond their pursuit of Morita, Leeds remain active in the market for defensive reinforcements. According to the same Daily Mail report, the Whites are still on the hunt for Danilho Doekhi - the 27-year-old Union Berlin centre-back and nephew of Winston Bogarde - who is attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund ahead of becoming a free agent this summer.
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Closing in on safety
Leeds currently sit six points clear of the relegation zone with four matches remaining, starting with a crucial Friday night clash against an already-relegated Burnley side. A victory would provide the perfect platform before huge games against fellow strugglers Tottenham and West Ham. Securing their status quickly is paramount, as the club aims to finalise agreements for Morita and Doekhi before rival suitors can formalise their interests.