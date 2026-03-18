Austria’s national team manager Ralf Rangnick is apparently considering a return to the Bundesliga. This is according to a report in Sport Bild.
Translated by
Leaving Austria after the World Cup? Ralf Rangnick is apparently considering a spectacular return
It therefore remains entirely unclear whether Rangnick will extend his contract as ÖFB coach, which expires after the 2026 World Cup, or take on yet another challenge. Although Rangnick has reportedly received an offer from the Austrian Football Association to extend his contract, the 67-year-old is said to want to wait until after the upcoming international matches at the end of March before making a decision.
According to Sport Bild, a new job as a club manager is unlikely for Rangnick. However, a return to the Bundesliga or a role in the Premier League as a sporting director is said to be a serious option for the German. No clubs where Rangnick might potentially take up a role are named.
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Ralf Rangnick led Austria to two major tournaments in a row
Rangnick has previously managed VfB Stuttgart, Hannover 96, FC Schalke 04, TSG Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. He also served as sporting director at the Saxon club from 2012 to 2019, before spending a further year as Global Sports Director within the Red Bull organisation. Rangnick’s most recent role as a club manager was at Manchester United, where he was in charge from December 2021 to May 2022.
Immediately afterwards, Rangnick moved to the ÖFB and became Austria’s national team manager. He led the Alpine nation to Euro 2024, where, following a strong group stage, they reached the round of 16, only to lose 1-2 to Turkey. The next major success was qualifying for the 2026 World Cup as group winners; for Austria, this marks their first appearance at a World Cup since 1998.
In a group featuring Argentina, Algeria and Jordan, reaching the knockout stages is Austria’s minimum target. At the end of March, Rangnick’s side have friendly matches against Ghana and South Korea on the schedule, followed by a friendly against Tunisia in early June. The World Cup kicks off for the ÖFB team on 16 June with their opening match against Jordan.
An overview of Ralf Rangnick’s career as a manager and club official
Period
Function
Club
1983–1985
Player-manager
Viktoria Backnang
1985–1987
Manager
VfB Stuttgart II
1987–1988
Player-manager
TSV Lippoldsweiler
1988–1990
Manager
SC Korb
1990–1992
Coach
VfB Stuttgart U19
1992–1994
Sports Coordinator
VfB Stuttgart Youth
July 1995 – December 1996
Coach
SSV Reutlingen
January 1997 – March 1999
Coach
SSV Ulm
May 1999 – February 2001
Coach
VfB Stuttgart
July 2001 – March 2004
Manager
Hannover 96
September 2004 – December 2005
Manager
FC Schalke 04
July 2006 – January 2011
Manager
TSG Hoffenheim
March – September 2011
Manager
FC Schalke 04
2012–2015
Sporting Director
RB Salzburg
2012–2019
Sporting Director
RB Leipzig
2015–2016
Manager
RB Leipzig
2018–2019
Manager
RB Leipzig
2019–2020
Global Sports Director
RB Leipzig / RB New York / RB Bragantino
July – November 2021
Managing Director of Professional Football
Lok Moscow
December 2021 – May 2022
Manager
Manchester United
since June 2022
Manager
Austria