Lauren James, Michelle Agyemang and the biggest winners and losers from England's Euro 2025 squad announcement as Sarina Wiegman moves on from shock Lionesses retirements

There will be no Mary Earps, Millie Bright or Fran Kirby at the tournament in Switzerland, but it could be a breakout summer for one teenage prospect

In the end, England's squad announcement for this summer's European Championship was not as dramatic as some might've expected. A week of blockbuster news sucked a lot of the suspense out of it, with Fran Kirby revealing that she wasn't selected, thus leading to her retirement, while Millie Bright's withdrawal from selection predictably paved the way for Lotte Wubben-Moy to bulk up the defence. Mary Earps' own decision to step away from Lionesses duty was stunning in itself, but regarding this squad announcement, it simply confirmed that both Anna Moorhouse and Khiara Keating would go along with Hannah Hampton, rather than one or the other.

However, there were still several spots up for grabs and a couple of eyebrow-raising decisions made by Sarina Wiegman, as she cut her squad down to 23 for England's European title defence. Would she really pick eight defenders? Or would one make way for another forward? Could teenage talent Michelle Agyemang sneak in? Or would she opt for the experience of Nikita Parris? And what of the midfield? Would five names be enough? Or was Missy Bo Kearns' debut in midweek a sign that Wiegman wanted another body in there?

Those were thoughts likely running round the head of the Dutchwoman, as well as the fans, this week as she pondered just what the right mixture and balance of players would be as the Lionesses try to defend their first, and so far only, major tournament title. Has she got it right? Only time will tell. But, for now, let GOAL break down the winners & losers from England's Euro 2025 squad announcement...