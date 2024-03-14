Stefan Savic Marcus ThuramGetty/TNT Sports
Chris Burton

‘We laughed!’ - Stefan Savic reacts to Marcus Thuram’s bizarre ball game that saw him hit below the belt during Atletico Madrid’s thrilling Champions League triumph over Inter

Champions LeagueAtletico MadridAtletico Madrid vs InterInterStefan SavicMarcus Thuram

Stefan Savic has laughed off Marcus Thuram’s bizarre ball game during Atletico Madrid’s thrilling Champions League triumph over Inter.

  • Spanish giants prevailed on penalties
  • Thrilling contest at Civitas Metropolitano
  • Plenty of clashes caught the eye in Madrid

