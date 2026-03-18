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'It's my last World Cup!' - Neymar 'upset' about Brazil omission but Santos star not giving up on convincing Carlo Ancelotti to call him up
Neymar 'sad' but supportive of the Selecao
The Selecao's latest squad announcement confirmed that Neymar will miss the upcoming high-profile friendlies against France on March 26 and Croatia on April 1. Reflecting on his exclusion, the star expressed his disappointment. "The national team squad has just been announced. We weren't called up. Of course, I'm sad, but I'll always support the national team," Neymar said. "Now it's about keeping working, and being ready if an opportunity comes. Obviously, it's my last World Cup. I was upset. But tomorrow I have to stop being sad. I need to work, train and play so that an opportunity may arise to be at the World Cup. I'm prepared.”
Ancelotti demands peak fitness
The dream of a romantic international comeback remains on hold for Brazil’s all-time leading scorer. Despite a resurgence at Santos, marked by two goals and an assist in his last two outings, the 34-year-old’s name was the most striking omission from the Selecao's latest squad.
While Neymar feels he is trending in the right direction, Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that reputation alone is not enough. The coach explained: "Why didn't I call him up this time? Because he is not 100% and I need players who are 100%. Neymar must therefore continue to train, to play, to demonstrate his qualities and be in good physical condition."
A race against time for the Selecao legend
Neymar is acutely aware that his window to represent Brazil at a major tournament is closing fast. Speaking to Mad House, via Foot Mercato, he admitted: "Obviously, I'm disappointed and sad not to have been selected. But I remain focused, day after day. Of course, my desire is to return to the national team, to play in the World Cup, but that doesn't depend on me."
Focus turns to Santos revival
With the international break looming, Neymar’s immediate focus remains on lifting Santos up the table. The clock is ticking ahead of the final World Cup squad announcement on May 19. As he noted in his documentary, the path to redemption requires him to "work, train and play" at a level that leaves the coaching staff with no choice but to include their number ten for one last dance.
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