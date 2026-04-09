Lamine Yamal warns Atletico Madrid Champions League quarter-final tie 'isn't over' as Barcelona star issues defiant Instagram update

Despite the disappointment of a home defeat, Yamal took to social media to ensure the Blaugrana support keeps dreaming of a semi-final spot. The 18-year-old was seen dejected on the pitch after the game, receiving comfort from team-mate Dani Olmo, but his outlook had shifted to one of pure defiance by the following morning.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the winger posted a poignant image of himself from the match along with a rallying cry to the fan base. Yamal wrote: "This isn’t over, culers, We’ll give everything in the return. All together, always."







