Lamine Yamal tells fans how to recreate his magical trivela assist for Raphinha on FIFA after Barcelona's thumping 5-1 win over Mallorca L. Yamal Barcelona Mallorca vs Barcelona Mallorca LaLiga Raphinha

Lamine Yamal belted out a verbal tutorial on how to recreate his magical trivela assist for Raphinha on FIFA after Barcelona's 5-1 win over Mallorca.