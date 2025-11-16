'Special nights are coming' - Lamine Yamal makes promise to Barcelona fans ahead of Camp Nou return

For much of the past two years, while the Camp Nou works have gone on, Barcelona have played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, which holds upwards of 50,000 fans. Reports suggest that Barca are waiting for a 1B license to be granted to them, which will allow them to open up another stand and host 45,401 supporters at Camp Nou. Now, Barcelona executive Joan Sentelles says he is hopeful they can play at their iconic home, with its reduced capacity of under 30,000, against Athletic Club on November 22 in La Liga.

He told Esport3: "Our goal is to have it ready in time for the match against Athletic Club. As soon as we obtain the 1B license, we’ll open the Lateral Stand, which will already give us a capacity similar to the Olympic Stadium. At that point, it wouldn’t make sense to continue playing there - all our matches will be here."

Sentelles added that they hope to nearly triple their current limit by the end of 2025.

"The goal is to have the entire stadium open to 62,000 spectators before the end of the year," he revealed.

