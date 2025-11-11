Getty Images Sport
'There was no tension!' - Lamine Yamal injury feud not a big issue as Spanish FA chief addresses Hansi Flick complaints
Yamal makes Spain squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers
Yamal has played the full 90 minutes in three of Barcelona's last four games despite feeling some "discomfort" after being diagnosed with pubalgia – a chronic groin injury stemming from a tear in the surrounding soft tissue. The 2025 Ballon d'Or runner-up started in the 2-1 loss against rivals Real Madrid last month, followed by another 88 minutes against Elche. In the past week, he lasted the entire game during the midweek Champions League clash against Club Brugge and the 4-2 away win at Celta Vigo at the weekend.
Citing his recent return to the Barcelona lineup as a regular, Spain boss De La Fuente defended his decision to call up Yamal for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey.
"I think the answer is obvious. I watched his last game, and I believe he’s in perfect condition," De la Fuente stated at a press conference. "His coach said he was ready to play. He's getting back to being the player he always has been, and we celebrate that. He will stay with us as long as we consider it appropriate.
"Watching the game the other day, Lamine is fit to play. We have two very important games and we need to field our best players. We have two hugely important matches to qualify for the World Cup, the stakes are massive and we want the best players with us."
Explained: The feud between Flick and De la Fuente
During the September international break, Yamal suffered a knock while on duty with the Spanish national team. The injury to the teenage sensation infuriated Barca manager Flick, who didn't mince his words while lashing out at De la Fuente and the RFEF for "failing to take care" of the players.
"Lamine Yamal will not be available. He went with the national team in pain and did not train," Flick said at the time. "They gave him painkillers to play. They had at least a three-goal lead in every match, and he played 73 minutes and 79, and between matches he couldn't train. That is not taking care of the player. I am very sad about this."
De la Fuente engaged in a war of words, with the RFEF also hitting back at Barcelona for reportedly not providing any communication regarding Yamal's fragile condition at the time. "Do you think that today, in my homeland, and enjoying this moment, I'd remember what Hansi Flick said? Well, no, I'm not interested," De La Fuente told reporters in September.
In October, Flick gave this feud another twist as defended his comments by adding: "I want to protect my player, support him, this is what it is. A lot of things happened. This is, for me, done. I have no bad things about this situation. I know it from the other side. It's not easy for me. It's not easy for [De la Fuente]. I must protect my player; this is the reason I made it a little louder than normally I want to do it. I don't regret this. Now, the important thing is managing this together. The players, the clubs and the Spanish Federation [RFEF]. We have to manage it together."
Spanish FA chief clears the air surrounding feud
Speaking to Movistar+, Louzan, the president of the RFEF, clarified that the federation, along with the national team, is constantly communicating with the respective clubs.
"We have acted in a coordinated manner and will always do so because the feelings of the club come first, and in the national team, we must take great care of the players," said Louzan. "They can rest assured that there will be no controversy in this regard.
"We do it with Lamine, of course, and with each of the players on the national team. The players, in the end, belong to the clubs and we have to have perfect coordination, as exists between the Spanish Football Federation and each club manager.
"Luis de la Fuente has a very good relationship with everyone. And in that sense, the Barcelona coach wants his players in perfect condition, and all of that was just minor disagreements that wouldn't escalate because, from our point of view, there was no tension."
When do Spain play?
La Roja will take on Georgia on Saturday in Tbilisi, before hosting Turkey at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville next Tuesday. De la Fuente's side are currently on top of their World Cup qualifying group and have already sealed their qualification for next year's showpiece event. In four games, they have scored 15 goals and are yet to concede one.
