'I've never seen anything like it!' - Lamine Yamal's exit from Spain squad sparks confused reaction from coach Luis de la Fuente as Barcelona spring a surprise on Spanish FA

The latest episode is sure to reignite the feud between the RFEF and Barcelona. In an interview with RNE Deportes on Tuesday, De la Fuente made his thoughts known on Yamal's withdrawal from the Spain squad. “There are procedures that take place outside the Federation's control," he said. "That's what happens, we have to accept it. I've never experienced a situation like this before. I don't think it's very normal. It has surprised us all. You don't have any news, you don't know any details, and on top of that, it's a health issue, so you're left surprised.”

Last week, the Spain head coach took a firm stance on his decision to call up Yamal, appearing to take a swipe at Barcelona boss Hansi Flick. The pair have been locked in a war of words since September, when Flick accused De la Fuente and the RFEF of “failing to take care” of Yamal and other players after the teenager picked up a knock while on international duty.

"I think the answer is obvious. I watched his last game, and I believe he’s in perfect condition," De la Fuente stated at a press conference. "His coach said he was ready to play. He's getting back to being the player he always has been, and we celebrate that. He will stay with us as long as we consider it appropriate.

"Watching the game the other day, Lamine is fit to play. We have two very important games and we need to field our best players. We have two hugely important matches to qualify for the World Cup, the stakes are massive and we want the best players with us."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!