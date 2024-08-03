LAMINE YAMAL SPAINGetty Images
Suraj Radia

Lamine Yamal meets Cristiano Ronaldo Junior! Barcelona and Spain hero poses alongside Real Madrid legend's son

Lamine YamalBarcelonaReal MadridLaLiga

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal posted a picture to social media of him alongside the son of Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Yamal currently on holiday after Euro 2024
  • Posted multiple pictures with Cristiano Junior
  • Spain star was wearing a Brazil shirt
Article continues below