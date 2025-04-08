FBL-EUR-C3-ATHLETIC BILBAO-ROMAAFP
Peter McVitie

Could Lamine Yamal ruin Arsenal's summer transfer plans? Barcelona plan fresh talks with Gunners target Nico Williams - and winger's friendship with Spain star could be key

N. WilliamsBarcelonaTransfersLaLigaAthletic ClubArsenalL. Yamal

Barcelona are set to launch a fresh bid to lure Nico Williams to the Spanish giants as they prepare to enter talks with the Athletic Club star.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Barca and Arsenal target Spain star Williams
  • La Liga leaders ready to open new negotiations
  • Hope Yamal friendship will convince him to sign
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱