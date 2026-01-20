FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Timmy Tillman had no idea the call was coming. Sure, he had talked to U.S. Men's National Team manager Mauricio Pochettino before, said hello here and there as mostly a byproduct of his brother, Malik, being a more established player in the USMNT setup.

But a call-up for Tillman? He didn't think that was imminent. Yet in November, during an LAFC practice, then-head coach Steve Cherundolo pulled him aside and broke the news: Tillman had been selected for the USMNT.

"It was a great feeling, a great boost of confidence, especially at that part of the season when we were in the playoffs. Just going to camp, it was super easy to fit in. The team spirit was incredible. It was a lot of fun," Tillman tells GOAL at MLS's Media Tour.

And Tillman took his chance. The midfielder performed admirably against Uruguay, running the center of the pitch in a 5-1 thumping of one of South America's best sides. It was exactly the vote of confidence he needed during the playoffs. Of course, it wasn't quite to be for LAFC, who lost to Vancouver in the Western Conference semifinals. But that group, which arguably outplayed the Whitecaps over the course of three games, has mostly stuck together.

"That's just how it goes sometimes, and I think especially because we are staying together that will help us, that will make us stronger and prepare us for next season," he says.

And they have a new-old head coach, with top assistant Marc Dos Santos promoted to replace the outgoing Cherundolo. If continuity is important in professional sports, then LAFC have nailed it. Dos Santos is a new manager with new ideas that will come into play.

"I think there's going to be some kind of changes. What I'm hoping for is that we are just playing a little more aggressively, just in general," Tillman explains.

But he certainly has the squad to make some noise in the West on a team that features a global superstar in Son Heung-Min and MLS star Denis Bouanga. Accordingly, the goals are lofty.

"The goal for us as an ambitious team in the league is just to win as many games as possible and compete for trophies and just see how far we can go," he says.

Tillman joined GOAL Convo, a weekly Q&A with central figures in North American soccer to talk USMNT expectations, Mauricio Pochettino, and LAFC under a new coach...