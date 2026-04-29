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'Lacking a bit of everything' - Ousmane Dembele admits PSG 'stopped playing' after taking 5-2 lead vs Bayern Munich in instant Champions League classic
Rollercoaster night in Paris
In a match that will go down as an all-time European classic, PSG established a 5-2 lead over the Bundesliga giants before a late Bayern surge turned the tie back into a contest. Dembele, who was named Player of the Match after a superb individual display, confessed that Luis Enrique's side took their foot off the gas during the chaotic closing stages at the Parc des Princes.
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Superstar rues loss of control
Offering an honest perspective on the team's late drop in intensity, the Ballon d'Or winner addressed the media to explain the sudden shift in momentum. Speaking to Canal+ after the final whistle, Dembele said: "It's a Champions League semi-final. We are happy with the result, even if at 5-2 we stopped playing a bit. It was lacking a bit of everything. It was an incredible match. We are going to Munich to win and qualify. We are not going to change our philosophy, we are going to attack, they are going to attack."
Captain Marquinhos targets Munich victory
PSG captain Marquinhos was equally enthralled by the spectacle, which saw both Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia bag braces. The Brazilian defender noted the intensity of the tie and expressed his hope that neutral fans enjoyed the offensive fireworks provided by two of Europe's heaviest hitters as they prepare for a hostile second leg at the Allianz Arena.
Marquinhos told reporters: "On the pitch, it was a pleasure to play this match. These are the matches you dream of all year long. Both teams have this mentality of never giving up, of going forward. It was a beautiful football match and it will be like that over there. We have this small advantage, we have to go there with the right mentality to go and win."
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Luis Enrique hails 'unprecedented' intensity
PSG boss Luis Enrique was full of praise for the level of performance from both sets of players, claiming he had never seen a match played at such a relentless pace. Despite the narrow one-goal margin heading to Germany, the Spaniard felt the entertainment value delivered by his squad was a testament to the club's personality on the biggest stage.
The PSG boss explained: "We showed what kind of team we are. I have never experienced a match with such intensity and such a desire to win. The fans of both teams are happy to see this type of spectacle. Physically, we didn't drop off. I have never seen a rhythm like that. You have to congratulate both teams and all the players. When you have a three-goal lead, the opponent takes a lot of risks and they are of a very high level. It was complicated and it will be the same in the return leg. It's only the third match they've lost this season. We're happy. Both teams showed their personality."
With the tie delicately poised and both teams deeply committed to their attacking philosophies, fans can expect another unmissable, explosive showdown when the two heavyweights collide for the decider in Munich next week.