LA Galaxy wages: Who is the best paid player at Los Angelinos and everything you need to know about LA's salary bill

How much do the LA Galaxy players earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

History firmly establishes LA Galaxy as the most successful club in Major League Soccer. With a record six MLS Cup titles, they have long been recognized as the powerhouse of North American football.

Over the years, Galaxy have attracted some of the most accomplished players, many of whom made their names in Europe. Icons like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Javier Hernandez, Nigel de Jong, Steven Gerrard, and Giovanni dos Santos have all graced the club's prestigious colors.

Today, Galaxy continue to attract top-tier talent, with stars like Marco Reus and Riqui Puig currently lighting up the pitch for them. In fact, the last of their six MLS Cups came at the end of 2024, beating New York Red Bulls 2-1 in the final. They will hope to add more silverware at the end of the 2025 MLS season.

Article continues below

So, who is the highest-paid player at the Dignity Health Sports Park this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis