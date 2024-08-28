Although Los Blancos' marquee signing has endured a slow start, Carlo Ancelotti's strong bench means there's nothing to worry about

Kylian Mbappe half jogs off the pitch, politely applauding the Santiago Bernabeu fans. There were boos at half time, and there are a few whistles and jeers now.

It is the 86th minute of Real Madrid’s La Liga clash against Real Valladolid and Mbappe has failed to score - again. Two minutes later, though, the stadium erupts, a cacophony of Blancos joy. Brahim Diaz has made it 2-0. Another seven, and Endrick sneaks a shot in at the near post. Madrid take a 3-0 lead. Game over, win number one of the season in the books. Mbappe who?

This was the story of Los Blancos' fixture last Sunday. Their main man went missing once again, and is now without a goal in his first two La Liga fixtures. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, too, endured forgettable evenings.

But that didn't really matter. Two of Madrid's goalscorers came off the bench. The third was a workmanlike midfielder. Jude Bellingham, injured, didn't play at all. Still, Madrid made it all look relatively easy in the end, all thanks to the guys who don't usually make the headlines. It is the big names that will be remembered from this side, but if success is to come, those who operate out of the spotlight will need to step up as well.