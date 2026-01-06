Kylian Mbappe ruled out of entire Spanish Super Cup as Real Madrid confirm final squad list - with Trent Alexander-Arnold back in the fold after recovering from thigh injury

Reports from Spain indicate that the decision to leave Mbappe in Madrid was not taken lightly, but was ultimately the only logical course of action. according to AS, the forward is suffering from a sprain in his left knee, an injury that made his participation in Wednesday’s semi-final against Atletico Madrid impossible.

While there was a faint hope that he might be fit for a potential final on Sunday, medical staff have ruled it out completely. The club has opted for a conservative treatment plan, prioritising the player's long-term fitness over a short-term gamble. The directive from the hierarchy is clear: Mbappe must only return when he is 100 per cent fit, rather than the diminished version that has been forced to play through the pain barrier in recent weeks.

The injury is believed to stem from the clash against Celta Vigo on December 7. Although Mbappe sat out the subsequent match against Manchester City, he returned to play 270 minutes across fixtures against Alaves, Talavera, and Sevilla. It is now accepted internally that he was not fully fit for those games, and the cumulative stress on the joint has necessitated a period of complete rest.

