Kylian Mbappe cheekily tells Real Madrid target Dayot Upamecano there are 'better teams' than Bayern Munich as La Liga side eye free transfer for French defender
Madrid circle as Upamecano faces uncertain Bayern future
Madrid’s pursuit of a new central defender has taken a familiar turn, straight into the heart of France’s national team setup. Last week reports emerged in Spain that Los Blancos have held preliminary talks with the representatives of Upamecano, who could be available on a free transfer in 2026 if Bayern fail to secure a renewal.
The 27-year-old centre-back has become one of Vincent Kompany’s key players at Bayern, forming a formidable partnership in defence and featuring heavily across competitions. However, with Madrid exploring options due to long-term fitness concerns around David Alaba and Eder Militao, Upamecano’s name remains high on their shortlist.
Adding intrigue to the speculation, Mbappe was quizzed about his compatriot’s situation ahead of France’s World Cup qualifiers and couldn’t resist a mischievous comment about Bayern’s place in football’s pecking order.
‘There are better clubs’ - Mbappe praises Upamecano but drops Madrid hint
Mbappe, speaking at a press conference, was full of admiration for Upamecano’s recent form but couldn’t help letting a playful smile slip when asked whether his teammate should stay in Munich.
“He’s doing very well, he’s very confident, full of self-assurance. He’s in the debate about who is the best defender in the world,” Mbappe said. “For me, he’s one of those dominant defenders. He’s capable of keeping up with the forwards, of winning duels. He’s a tactical asset.”
With a grin, Mbappe added a line that quickly caught fire: “He’s at a big club, Bayern, there’s not much better… But there are better ones [smiles]. I’m not going to say anything, I’m not going to get into that debate, out of respect for his club and for him, because I know that if I say something he’ll be under more pressure. But when you talk about a player of this calibre, all the clubs will be on the lookout to sign him.”
Upamecano stays calm amid Madrid links
In response to mounting speculation, the former RB Leipzig has remained composed and avoided fueling transfer talk. Speaking to L’Equipe recently, Upamecano said he’s letting his representatives handle discussions while focusing on the season ahead.
"My agent is taking care of it. We will make the right decision. I am receiving good advice," he said. "I am focused on this season and my goals with the club and the national team. I don't have the headspace for it."
At the same time, he expressed appreciation for the growing interest in his future: “I'm completely relaxed. I'm under contract with Bayern. I have goals. But I'm very grateful when clubs are interested in me.”
Upamecano’s agent Moussa Sissoko, who also represents Ousmane Dembele, is known for his strong negotiating stance and close connections within French football circles. His involvement adds another layer to the ongoing situation, especially with the Bavarians pushing for an extension to avoid losing the defender at his peak.
For Madrid, the potential arrival of a French international with Champions League pedigree and a strong relationship with Mbappe fits perfectly within Florentino Perez’s recruitment model.
Next moves: Contract talks or free transfer showdown?
Bayern remain confident of keeping Upamecano, but there’s a growing sense within the club that delaying negotiations could prove costly. The Bavarian giants have already seen several key players depart on free transfers in recent seasons - a scenario they are determined to avoid repeating with one of their most reliable defenders.
Club president Herbert Hainer confirmed that discussions with the player’s representatives are already underway, expressing optimism about a positive outcome. “We are in the process of speaking with Upamecano. I believe he feels comfortable in Munich. It's obviously an important decision for him as well. In principle, he likes it very much at Bayern. We would like to keep him. I am cautiously optimistic.”
While Madrid continue to monitor developments quietly from afar, Bayern’s leadership remain united in their stance that Upamecano is central to their long-term plans. For now, both camps are handling matters with professionalism, Mbappe’s teasing remarks aside but with Les Blues stars regularly linking up on and off the pitch, speculation around a future Madrid move is unlikely to fade anytime soon.
