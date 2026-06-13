AFP
‘Easier to console one than five!’ - How Kylian Mbappe reacted to PSG’s Champions League win over Arsenal as William Saliba & Ousmane Dembele bring mixed emotions to France squad
PSG success shapes Les Bleus dynamics
Mbappe has opened up on the positive atmosphere currently permeating the French dressing room following Paris Saint-Germain’s recent Champions League victory over Arsenal. The national team captain noted that while the achievement is historic for his former club, it has created a specific task for the senior players in managing the emotions of those on both sides of the result.
"I quickly congratulated my PSG teammates. It’s easier to console one teammate (Saliba) who’s lost the Champions League than five," Mbappe remarked during his press conference. "It’s brilliant what they’ve achieved. I know what it’s like to lose a Champions League final, and we’ve tried to console Saliba. The dressing room are in good spirits, and now we’re focusing on our goal, which is the World Cup."
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Mbappe prioritises World Cup over personal records
Despite being on the verge of etching his name even deeper into the history books as one of the tournament’s all-time leading scorers, having scored 12 goals across two previous World Cup appearances, just four shy of the record holder, Germany's Miroslav Klose. Mbappe insists that individual accolades are a secondary concern. The forward, now spearheading the Real Madrid attack at the club level, is purely focused on ensuring France maintains their status as the dominant force in international football.
“It’s nice because I’m on a list of top goal scorers, though I’m not sure if it’s fair because they’re old compared to me,” Mbappe joked. “I’ve been lucky enough to play in two World Cups and go far, as well as perform well. Of course, I want to keep making history. But what I want most is to return to France with the World Cup.”
Physical readiness and internal discipline
The French captain was quick to dismiss any concerns over his fitness, asserting that he is in peak condition to lead the line. He highlighted the importance of the internal work being done behind the scenes to ensure the squad is tactically and mentally prepared for the rigours of a major tournament where the margin for error is razor-thin.
“I’m in good physical shape. I’m very happy to be with the national team. It’s an important moment for us,” Mbappe explained. “We’re starting to take a lot of things on board internally. We’ve had a good pre-tournament build-up. We’re aware that it’s going to be a tough road ahead. We’re ready to compete and try to reach the final.”
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Managing expectations in a knockout format
With France entering the competition as one of the heavy favourites, Mbappe is leading the charge in keeping his teammates grounded. He warned that the nature of the World Cup means that one lapse in concentration can undo years of preparation, regardless of how much talent is present within the squad.
“Why should we dampen the players’ enthusiasm? A World Cup isn’t a series of home-and-away matches. One bad game sends you home,” the forward said. “We have to keep our emotions in check. These are messages I convey on a daily basis. We haven’t achieved anything yet.”
France will kick off their World Cup campaign against Senegal, followed by a clash with Iraq, before concluding their group stage fixtures against Norway.