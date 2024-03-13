Kylian Mbappe ain't done yet! PSG superstar on track for more silverware as he strikes again to dump Nice out of Coupe de France

GettyThomas HindleKylian Mbappe ain't done yet! PSG superstar on track for more silverware as he strikes again to dump Nice out of Coupe de FranceParis Saint-GermainKylian MbappeNiceCoupe de FranceParis Saint-Germain vs NiceKylian Mbappe led the way once again as Paris Saint-Germain held off a resilient Nice side to advance to the Coupe de France semi-finals.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMbappe & Fabian Ruiz score before Nice pull one backLucas Beraldo's first PSG goal sealed tidy 3-1 winLuis Enrique's side to face Rennes in semi-final