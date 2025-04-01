Kylian Mbappe ownership regime accused of bringing 'wrong energy' to Caen by Ligue 2 club's all-time top scorer as relegation looms

Kylian Mbappe has been publicly criticised by Caen's star striker for bringing the "wrong energy" after buying the club with his investment group.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mbappe bought Caen with investment group Coalition Capital

Ligue 2 club bottom of table with relegation likely

Star striker Mendy hints at frustration over transfer policy Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱