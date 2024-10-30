Kylian Mbappe matches incredible Cristiano Ronaldo record at Real Madrid in nightmare El Clasico performance as he emerges as Europe's most offside player

Kylian Mbappe just stopped short of matching Cristiano Ronaldo's despicable offside record at Real Madrid after a nightmarish El Clasico performance.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mbappe struggled against Barcelona in Clasico

Was caught offside eight times by Barca's high-line

Came close to matching Ronaldo's 2013-14 offside metrics Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below