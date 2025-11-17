Getty
Kylian Mbappe is heading for court! Real Madrid star set for Paris return as striker continues to demand €55m in unpaid wages from PSG
Day in court: Mbappe to face PSG in legal dispute
Said hearing is set to take place on November 17, 2025, with France international Mbappe heading back to his homeland. The two parties at the centre of a long-running saga are due to meet at 1pm local time.
The dispute has been taken to the Parisian labour court despite that council being unaccustomed to dealing with such high-profile cases. Arguments will be heard “directly in the judgment chamber” as the preliminary “conciliation” stage has been bypassed due to Mbappe “requesting the reclassification of his fixed-term contract as a permanent one”.
- Getty
What happens next? Parisian lawyer explains
Elie Dottelonde, a lawyer at the Paris bar, has told RMC Sport of what happens next: “(Mbappe) is the plaintiff. He will present his arguments, namely the non-execution of his employment contract, more specifically the non-payment of the last three months' salary and unpaid bonuses. The defendant (PSG) will have to explain why, according to them, they do not have to pay these months' salary and unpaid bonuses. This would be a first in the history of the case law of the Industrial Tribunal.”While Mbappe has got his day in court, it is reported that a decision in the case will not be made for “several months”. Mbappe’s lawyer, Delphine Verheyden, stated in April 2025 that her client is “determined to assert his rights, for himself but also for all the other players” that have been wronged by their respective clubs.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
How Mbappe's dispute with PSG started
Mbappe’s battle with PSG has tarnished his reputation somewhat at Parc des Princes, despite being the club’s all-time leading scorer with 235 goals to his name. A falling out in the French capital began during the summer of 2023 when Mbappe made it clear that he would not be signing a contract extension and intended to leave as a free agent when his deal expired.
He was dropped for the start of the 2023-24 campaign, only to be almost immediately reinstated after one round of fixtures. PSG maintain that Mbappe was drafted back into their plans after agreeing to forgo a portion of the funds owed to him. The Mbappe camp has billed such claims as “fantasy”.
His entourage claim that no agreement was made to waive certain payments. PSG have branded that stance a “fanciful tale”, with meetings said to have taken place during the summer of 2023. Mbappe continues to demand payment of the €55m that he believes is rightfully his.
A court order to freeze that amount in PSG’s accounts was overturned on May 26, 2025. Mbappe has withdrawn his criminal complaints of psychological harassment. An investigation there had, however, been opened and was still running in the summer of 2025. Mbappe and PSG engaged in a legal battle before the LFP and FFF sporting authorities, who ultimately declared that they were unable to enforce decisions in favour of the player due to an ongoing preliminary hearing requested by the club before the Paris Judicial Court. That hearing was due to take place last May, but has been postponed indefinitely.
- Getty
Mbappe in 2025-26: How many goals has be scored & is the Real star injured?
On the field, Mbappe has been starring for France and Real Madrid again in 2025-26. He has registered 23 goals through 20 appearances for club and country. After netting a brace for France against Ukraine, as they booked their place at the 2026 World Cup, he has moved to within two efforts of Olivier Giroud at the top of Les Bleus’ all-time list.
Mbappe played no part in a 3-1 win over Azerbaijan after being released from Didier Deschamps’ squad. He was said to be nursing ankle inflammation, but RMC report that was a “diplomatic injury” that allowed the 26-year-old to head back to Spain without running the risk of suffering a more serious fitness setback in a game that had nothing riding on it.
Advertisement