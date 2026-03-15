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Kylian Mbappe caught up in club-versus-country row as Real Madrid face battle with France & Nike
Mbappe fitness race for Etihad trip
Mbappe is reportedly set to join his team-mates on the plane to Manchester this Monday as he looks to play a part in Real Madrid's Champions League last-16 second leg. The forward has been sidelined since late February with a knee issue but has undergone a conservative treatment plan over the last three weeks to avoid surgery and speed up his return to the pitch.
While the World Cup winner missed the 3-0 first-leg victory at the Bernabeu, his progress at Valdebebas has been encouraging. Los Blancos boss Alvaro Arbeloa provided a positive update on the situation, though the player did not feature in the 4-1 win against Elche before the trip to England.
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The club-versus-country dilemma
The tension lies in Mbappe's availability for the upcoming international break, where France are scheduled to face Brazil and Colombia in the United States. According to report by Manchester Evening News (h/t Mirror), Real Madrid are understandably hesitant to release their star man for friendly fixtures immediately following a knee injury, especially with a massive Madrid derby against Atletico on the horizon.
However, the Spanish side find themselves in a difficult position. FIFA regulations dictate that clubs cannot prevent players from joining their national teams unless they are officially sidelined by injury. If Mbappe features against Man City or Atletico Madrid, the club will have no grounds to block his travel to Boston and Washington DC for Les Bleus' tour.
Nike and commercial pressures
Adding another layer of complexity to the row is the commercial power of Nike. As the kit supplier for both France and Brazil, the American sportswear giant views the upcoming head-to-head in the United States as a massive marketing opportunity ahead of the World Cup. Mbappe, as Nike’s premier athlete, is expected to be the face of several promotional activities during the break.
The FFF views Mbappe as their biggest commercial asset, and with significant sponsorship obligations tied to his participation, the pressure to include him in Didier Deschamps' squad is immense. Madrid may find themselves battling not just a national federation, but one of the world's most powerful brands as they look to protect their star's health.
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Arbeloa remains cautious with star man
Despite the noise surrounding his international future, Arbeloa is focused on the immediate task in Manchester. Speaking on the striker's fitness before the Elche clash, Arbeloa said: "[Mbappe] is getting better every day. His development is progressing as it should. We've made a plan. It depends on his progress, but I think he's doing very well. He won't be available tomorrow, but I expect he'll travel to Manchester."
With Real Madrid holding a comfortable 3-0 aggregate lead, the coaching staff may opt to use the Frenchman as a late impact substitute rather than risking him from the start. However, every minute he spends on the pitch at the Etihad brings him one step closer to French duty, leaving the Madrid hierarchy facing a difficult decision on how to manage their talisman's return.
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