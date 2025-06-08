Kylian Mbappe closes in on Thierry Henry & Olivier Giroud in France history books after dazzling display to take down Germany in Nations League third-place play-off
Kylian Mbappe edged closer to surpassing Thierry Henry and Olivier Giroud after helping France beat Germany 2-0 to finish third in the Nations League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- France beat Germany to finish third in Nations League
- Mbappe hits 50th goal for France
- Also set up Olise to wrap up win