Kylian Mbappe bombshell! PSG superstar tells Parisians he will leave club this summer amid Real Madrid links

Getty ImagesThomas HindleKylian Mbappe bombshell! PSG superstar tells Parisians he will leave club this summer amid Real Madrid linksKylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Real MadridLaLigaTransfersPSG forward Kylian Mbappe has told the club that he will leave this summer, with growing speculation of a long-awaited Real Madrid switchForward to depart club when contract expiresHas been linked with Real Madrid for yearsTerms of exit haven't been finalised