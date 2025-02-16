Walker 2-3Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Kyle Walker's AC Milan horror show! Man City loanee HOOKED at half-time following disappointing display against Verona - with replacement Alex Jimenez crucial in Rossoneri's winning goal

Manchester City loanee Kyle Walker’s torrid season has continued as the full-back was hooked at half-time during AC Milan’s win over Hellas Verona.

  • Walker subbed off at half-time
  • Replacement makes contribution to winner
  • At Milan on loan from Man City
