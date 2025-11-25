AFP
'What the f*ck has he been watching?' - Kvicha Kvaratskhelia claims Tottenham will trouble PSG but fans question winger's statement following Spurs' horror run
Kvartskhelia causes stir with Tottenham comments
Speaking before Wednesday’s showdown, Kvaratskhelia said: "Tottenham attack and defend well... It won't be easy, it will be a difficult match. But we feel good, we are really ready." He then doubled down, explaining: "We have a big match in store against Tottenham. The Champions League is always special. We've already played them this season, in the European Super Cup. It was a difficult match, but we won. Tomorrow will be different, it's a different competition, and we've had good preparation, the team is in good shape, and we're looking forward to it."
His words come at a tense moment for both clubs, with PSG looking to secure a top-eight finish and direct knockout qualification while Tottenham arrive on the back of a humiliating 4-1 derby defeat at Arsenal. Kvaratskhelia’s insistence that Spurs remain dangerous surprised many given their domestic inconsistency, though Tottenham’s unbeaten Champions League form does support his argument that European competition has brought out a different version of the side.
Fans surprised by Kvaraskhelia's comments
Supporters did not take long to voice disbelief at Kvaratskhelia’s comments, with many questioning whether he has watched Tottenham at all this season. @JaseL2022 wrote on X: "What the f*ck has he been watching??"
@cowdray19 mocked Spurs' attack, posting: "We deffo don't attack to be honest, I'm sure half of em can control a football. It will be training day for PSG, the keeper, get a deck chair, put your feet up, xmas has come early for ya."
More criticism followed, with @citycyborg22 adding: "He obviously hasn't been watching their PL games....those lots are complete jokes."
@MacAllisterEra insisted: "They will batter Spurs."
@ary4n117 joked about the confusion surrounding the winger’s assessment: "Is he watching the same Tottenham as me."
The backlash reflects a growing scepticism surrounding Spurs’ domestic displays, which have been inconsistent and, at times, chaotic under Thomas Frank. Fans argue that Tottenham’s lack of attacking cohesion and vulnerability under pressure make Kvaratskhelia’s description wildly optimistic. While some acknowledge Spurs’ contrasting strength in Europe, the overwhelming sentiment online is that PSG remain overwhelming favourites and that the Georgian international may have overstated the threat.
PSG and Spurs meet for second time this season
PSG enter this clash with the expectation of dominance but an awareness of their own recent inconsistencies, having fallen to Bayern Munich in their previous Champions League outing. Their domestic form, however, remains strong, with PSG positioned near the top of Ligue 1 and boasting one of Europe’s most dangerous forward lines despite significant injury concerns. Luis Enrique’s team has also already beaten Tottenham this season, edging them in the UEFA Super Cup, which Kvaratskhelia referenced when noting the difficulty of their previous meeting.
Tottenham arrive in France under pressure after a painful north London derby defeat that exposed tactical and structural flaws in both attack and defence. Yet their Champions League performances have been a completely different story, with Spurs remaining unbeaten in the league phase and demonstrating a resilience that has surprised even their harshest critics. Their transition under Frank has been uneven, but their continental approach has positioned them closer to the top eight than their Premier League form would suggest.
Wednesday's showdown at Parc des Princes
Both sides head into the match on Wednesday knowing the outcome will directly influence their Champions League destiny, with three fixtures remaining in the league phase after this. PSG will look to exploit home advantage at the Parc des Princes, where they rarely falter against English opposition and where their attacking depth gives them clear superiority on paper. Tottenham, meanwhile, must translate their continental resilience into a complete performance, especially after the morale-shattering derby defeat that left supporters questioning their readiness for elite opposition.
Should PSG win, they would strengthen their grip on a top-eight finish and take a major step toward defending their European crown. If Spurs pull off an upset, they could leapfrog PSG in the standings and transform their struggling domestic narrative with another impressive European statement.
