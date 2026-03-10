Goal.com
Kvaratskhelia: "A tough comparison with Maradona. From Napoli to PSG? I realised I was world class; I didn't defend there like I do here. In Paris, they always ask before taking a photo."

The words of the Georgian attacking winger in a lengthy interview with French journalists.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is preparing for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, where his Paris Saint-Germain will face Chelsea with the aim of advancing to the next round, defending the European title won last year and emulating the good work done in the previous season.

The Georgian winger, a key player in Paris, spoke at length in an interview with Le Parisien, where he discussed comparisons with Maradona, his time at Napoli and his experience in the French capital.

Below are all his statements.

  • THE COMPARISON WITH MARADONA

    Ready, set, go, and Kvaratskhelia immediately returns to the comparisons made during his time in Naples, crowned with the Scudetto victory: "In Naples, they already told me that I resembled George Best. He was a special player, one of the best. He could probably have been even greater if his life hadn't been so complicated... But I admit, I like this kind of comparison. Being compared to Maradona is obviously a heavy burden. No one can be compared to him. But when the fans called me Kvaradona, I was very happy because it showed how much they loved me. It touched me deeply and I was proud."

  • AT PSG, I REALISED I WAS WORLD CLASS

    He then spoke about his transfer to Paris: "When you come from a small country like mine, playing for one of the biggest teams in the world is obviously a dream. Arriving in Naples was already something very important for me. I was very proud. But when PSG contacted me, I really realised that I had become a world-class player."

  • WHERE HAS IT IMPROVED?

    "Since I've been in Paris, I've improved a lot and have also become a warrior on the pitch. I always try to give 100%, even in defence. I didn't do that much in Naples, and the manager has helped me improve a lot in that respect."

  • WRITING HISTORY

    Kvaratskhelia made history with both Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain: "I am very fortunate. Napoli hadn't won the league title for years, and we managed to do so before I left the club. The same thing happened at PSG with the Champions League. In Georgia, we say that if you enter a room with your right foot, you will have good fortune. So I arrived in Paris on the right foot."

  • THE RELATIONSHIP WITH LUIS ENRIQUE

    "We have a great relationship. He's the coach. He can shout at me or say whatever hewants, because I know he wants to make me a better version of myself. He explains things simply and always wants to teach you something. When he gives you advice, you just have to follow it to improve."




  • THE TRANSFER TO PARIS AND THE CITY

    "I love the city, I like everything about it. The more I think about it, the more I appreciate the fact that people are very respectful. When you go out, they don't bother you too much. In restaurants, for example, they ask before taking a photo. I really like that. It's the best city to walk around with your wife."

