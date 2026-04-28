Kobbie Mainoo reaches FULL agreement with Man Utd on new long-term contract

Mainoo has agreed to the terms of a new contract at the club, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils academy graduate will extend his stay until June 2031 and an official announcement could take place later this week. The agreement marks a significant victory for the club, who had previously faced the possibility of losing the England international during a period of professional uncertainty.

The 21-year-old reportedly considered leaving the club last summer and during the January transfer window after falling out of favour with previous manager Ruben Amorim, but he has become a key player again under Carrick and is expected to go to the World Cup with England in the summer.