Kieran McKenna reveals stance on taking Celtic job after Brendan Rodgers' exit as Ipswich Town boss is touted as a contender alongside ex-Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou
Celtic shaken-up by Rodgers' resignation
Celtic’s managerial shake-up has sent shockwaves through Scottish football after Rodgers stepped down unexpectedly earlier this week. The Northern Irishman’s departure, coming midway through the campaign, has forced the Hoops' hierarchy to accelerate their plans for a successor. Among those linked most prominently is Ipswich Town boss McKenna, whose rapid rise in English football has earned him admiration across the UK.
McKenna’s stock has soared in recent years after steering Ipswich from League One back to the Premier League, ending a 22-year top-flight exile. Although their return season ended in relegation, the 39-year-old’s tactical acumen and long-term project management have kept his reputation intact. Celtic’s interest stems from his ability to build cohesive, attacking sides and his calm leadership under pressure, qualities the Scottish champions are eager to replicate after Rodgers’ turbulent exit.
According to reports from Sky Sports News, McKenna is under serious consideration but remains under contract with Ipswich until 2028. The Tractor Boys are determined to keep their manager, meaning any potential approach from Celtic would require a compensation fee of around £5 million. Despite his apparent childhood affinity for Celtic, McKenna made clear this week that his only focus is on Ipswich’s season and their ongoing Championship campaign.
McKenna refutes links with Celtic
Speaking at a press conference, McKenna dismissed talk of formal discussions with Celtic. The 39-year-old told reporters, “It’s not something [the Celtic vacancy] I have given any thought to, or where any part of my concentration is.” He continued, “I have a special job here at a special football club. It’s a massive club. We’re at a really important stage of the season, starting on Saturday at QPR. My focus has been 100% on the group here.”
The Ipswich boss reinforced that message, saying: “My focus is honestly just on Ipswich. I know the size and significance of this football club. So there is no time or space to discuss any other football club.” Despite being asked about his emotional ties to Celtic, McKenna downplayed any notion of distraction, stating, “I have not had any of those [formal] conversations [with Celtic]. My focus has been here.”
He added: “I’ll work here as if I am going to be here forever, and I have done since the day I came here. When I arrived, I always knew it was going to be a long-term project. We are still in the middle of that. [Celtic] is a really big football club. Growing up, we all have our affinities, but we are in a really busy stage of our own season.”
When asked about rumours of a £5 million release clause, McKenna smiled: “In every manager’s contract, there are always contractual things. I don’t know what they are, and if I did, I wouldn’t tell you anyway!”
Postecoglou also linked but unlikely to get Celtic return
While McKenna remains a leading candidate, Celtic are also understood to have explored the idea of bringing back former boss Ange Postecoglou. However, according to Sky Sports News, that interest is unlikely to progress. The Australian who guided Celtic to five major trophies in two years, including a domestic treble in 2022-23, remains an adored figure in Glasgow, but his recent struggles in England have made a swift return improbable.
Postecoglou endured a turbulent 2025, beginning with his sacking from Tottenham Hotspur despite winning the Europa League, the club’s first major European honour in decades. His subsequent appointment at Nottingham Forest proved disastrous, lasting just 39 days before he was dismissed following six defeats and two draws. This abrupt decline stands in stark contrast to his golden period at Celtic, where his attacking “Angeball” philosophy redefined Scottish football and restored dominance to Parkhead.
With Postecoglou’s immediate return off the table, Celtic’s shortlist now includes McKenna, Craig Bellamy, and other names. The club is being led temporarily by Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney, who began their caretaker spell with a 4-0 win over Falkirk. For now, the Hoops’ board is carefully evaluating their next move, with McKenna’s rising reputation making him a strong but not certain favourite.
Celtic still hopeul of Scottish Premiership title fight
Celtic’s focus now shifts to appointing a new permanent manager capable of steadying the ship and maintaining their domestic supremacy. With the Scottish Premiership title race still finely poised as Hearts continue to lead, time is of the essence for the Hoops' hierarchy to finalise their decision on Rodgers' successor.
Retaining McKenna remains a top priority for Ipswich Town as the Tractor Boys' board view him as central to their long-term strategy, having already entrusted him with a multi-year contract extension to 2028. While speculation about his future continues, McKenna’s insistence suggests that an immediate move north is unlikely.
