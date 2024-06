GOAL gives you the details to follow the Harambee Stars' Cosafa Cup Group B clash with Les Coelacantes on Sunday.

Cosafa Cup guest participants Kenya could confirm their place in the tournament's next round if they beat Comoros at Isaac Wolfson Stadium.

After stunning Zambia last week, the Harambee Stars would want to pick up from where they left off against the Indian Ocean islanders.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Kenya and Comoros, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.