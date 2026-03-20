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Emanuele Tramacere

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Juventus: Spalletti outlines his future – from timing to confidence, his comments and what remains to be done before the deal is sealed

The Juventus manager didn't mince his words and spoke openly about his future at Juventus.

"The international break is the right time; there’s less stress": this is how Luciano Spalletti identified the upcoming international break as the best time to discuss his contract renewal with Juventus in further detail. The conversation, however, covered much more ground.


The Bianconeri manager, in fact, spoke of his full willingness to listen to whatever the club wishes to propose, in addition to the contacts that have already taken place between the parties in recent weeks.

The Tuscan manager’s contract renewal is an increasingly central and, above all, pressing issue for the Bianconeri management, with the match against Sassuolo – which remains a priority – providing the backdrop to a very important week for him. And during the pre-match press conference, he was also very forthright about the team’s future plans regarding the transfer market

  • COMMENTS ON THE RENEWAL

    Regarding his future, Spalletti clarified the timing of the meeting to discuss his contract renewal: "Talks during the break? Yes, I think I’ve identified the right moment; there’s less pressure, we have the time we need, and for my part, I’m fully open to hearing what the club has to say. He’s identified a moment that could be the right one."

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  • "I FEEL SILLY TALKING ABOUT NEXT YEAR WITHOUT HAVING SIGNED A CONTRACT"

    When it comes to the transfer market, Spalletti has refused to give a straight answer, not least because he hasn’t signed his contract extension yet: “Do you think I’m doing myself a favour or a disservice by talking about next year? From my point of view, talking about future signings… when I still have a contract to sign, I feel a bit silly. I said the other day that there’s plenty of time.”

  • THERE WILL BE A FEW GOODBYES

    On the subject of departures, Spalletti did not deny that there will be some players leaving: “Of course, as the matches go by, we get feedback and there are things that need to be assessed. I get on really well with these lads and it seems to me that they get on well with me. I feel at ease with the entire staff and everyone involved in running Juventus behind the scenes; I feel I am held in high regard and respected. Things always move a bit further forward. Talking about the transfer market and players who are missing – who would do that in my position? I care deeply for my players and if I had to replace anyone, I’d be sorry, if I were the Juventus manager.”

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  • WHAT IS STILL NEEDED FOR THE RENEWAL

    The contract renewal is progressing, driven in large part by Spalletti himself. The manager has never made any secret of his willingness and eagerness to commit himself to the club and work on a project focused, above all, on next season.


    Discussions have already been positive, and as we reported in recent days, the parties are making rapid progress, with an agreement for a one-year contractextension with an option getting ever closer. Confidence is high on both sides, and the timeline is tightening further.



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