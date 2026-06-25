Juventus set to battle Roma for Mason Greenwood as Fenerbahce cool transfer interest in Marseille forward

According to calciomercato, Juventus have aggressively entered the market for dynamic winger Greenwood, with the Bianconeri recruitment team closely tracking his situation ahead of a potential formal proposal. The Turin heavyweights have maintained a strong admiration for the English forward since last season and are poised to strike if an operational window opens.

The sudden intervention from the Allianz Stadium presents a massive logistical headache for domestic rivals Roma, whose long-running negotiations with Marseille have completely flatlined. Boardroom talks between the French side and the Giallorossi have stalled for weeks due to Marseille's unyielding €50 million plus add-ons asking price.



