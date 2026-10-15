Juventus player ratings vs Celta Vigo: Randal Kolo Muani nets dramatic late winner to complete Italian comeback

Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus side demonstrated significant psychological fortitude in Galicia, overcoming a disjointed first-half performance to secure all three points. The Bianconeri struggled initially to contain Celta’s fluid transitions, falling behind in the 18th minute when Hugo Alvarez capitalised on a lapse in defensive concentration. Despite dominating possession with 53%, Juventus found it difficult to break through a compact Spanish block until the tactical shifts in the second period began to bear fruit.
The equaliser from Nick Woltemade just before the hour mark shifted the momentum entirely, as Juventus ramped up their attacking output to finish with 22 total shots. While Celta Vigo remained dangerous on the break, the depth of the Italian bench proved decisive. In a frantic finale, Andrea Cambiaso provided the crucial delivery for Randal Kolo Muani to poke home in the second minute of stoppage time, ensuring Juventus remain at the summit of the Europa League table with two wins from two.
GOAL rates Juventus' players from Balaidos.