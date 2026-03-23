Manuel Locatelli speaks out again. The Juventus player has broken his silence following the unfortunate match against Sassuolo, during which he missed a penalty that could have secured three points for the Bianconeri. Now part of the national squad, the midfielder posted a message on his social media channels in which he took responsibility, admitted his mistake and explained how he is now fully focused on achieving the World Cup objective with the Azzurri.
Translated by
Juventus’ Locatelli speaks after missing a penalty: “I know what’s expected of me; I have to bounce back from this mistake. Now let’s win the World Cup with the national team”
"I am fully aware of my responsibilities and I know that the only way to respond to a mistake is to work even harder. We
now have a World Cup to win and we will give it our all to achieve that. Focused and united! Come on, Azzurri!", this was the message the Juventus midfielder wanted to convey to his followers.
An admission of responsibility – given the mistake made against Sassuolo – and at the same time a call to turn the page and, through hard work, achieve the ultimate goal: qualification for the upcoming World Cup to be held between June and July in the United States, Mexico and Canada.