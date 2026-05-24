AFP
Chaos in Turin! Juventus' derby clash with Torino delayed as fan hospitalised after violence between ultra fan groups
Violent clashes erupt outside the stadium
The atmosphere turned toxic as supporters from both sides engaged in violent confrontations, forcing local authorities to intervene in an attempt to restore order before the final match of the season.
According to La Repubblica, the violence involved throwing fireworks, bottles and stones as the two factions met. The situation escalated to the point where the Juventus team bus was targeted by missiles upon its arrival, further heightening tensions on a night that was supposed to be a celebration of Italian football.
- AFP
Kick-off delayed on public safety grounds
One Juventus supporter was admitted to hospital with serious injuries and required surgery on his head, having been "hit by a blunt object", according to Sky Italia. The severity of the pre-match brawl led to significant concerns regarding whether the game should proceed at all under the volatile circumstances.
The delay meant that while other top-four contenders across Italy began their matches, the players for both Torino and Juventus remained in their respective dressing rooms.
Juve fans protest as game eventually begins
The decision to eventually go ahead with a new 9:51pm local time kick-off was not met with universal approval, specifically from the Bianconeri ultras. Juventus' hardcore fans demanded that the match be suspended entirely out of respect for their injured peer and in protest of the security failings that allowed the violence to occur in the first place, per AFP.
When the announcement was made that the game would indeed start, many Juventus fans in the away end chose to abandon their seats in a visible protest. This mass exit left sections of the visiting end empty as the match finally got underway, nearly 70 minutes later than originally scheduled.
- AFP
Champions League race affected by delays
The delay had significant sporting ramifications with Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus side in the Champions League race. Como secured the fourth and final qualification spot before Juve had even kicked off by beating Cremonese away from home, as AC Milan slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Cagliari. Due to their superior head-to-head record against Juve, Como could not be leapfrogged by the Bianconeri regardless of their final result against Torino.